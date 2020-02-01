Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives $26.51 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 174.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 127.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $374.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

