Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.00. 65,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,212. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $373.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.58. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $71,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

