Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Down 37.4% in January

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTG. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computer Task Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 571,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 44.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

