Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.42

Shares of Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and traded as high as $5.96. Computer Task Group shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 560 shares traded.

CTG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Task Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 44.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 571,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

