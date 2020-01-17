Computershare (ASX:CPU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.37

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.37 and traded as high as $17.68. Computershare shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 1,166,294 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$17.22 and its 200 day moving average is A$16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43.

In other Computershare news, insider Stuart Irving 190,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. Also, insider Paul Reynolds purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$17.44 ($12.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$139,536.00 ($98,961.70).

About Computershare (ASX:CPU)

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services worldwide. The company's investor services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

