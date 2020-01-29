CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Update

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CIX opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. CompX International has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CompX International by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CompX International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CompX International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

