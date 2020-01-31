COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Receives $7.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMSCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

COMSCORE stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. COMSCORE has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other COMSCORE news, insider William Paul Livek bought 34,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,223.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 610,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,148.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale L. Fuller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,573.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 236,728 shares of company stock valued at $764,384. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in COMSCORE in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in COMSCORE by 111.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in COMSCORE by 911.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in COMSCORE in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

