Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CRK has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

CRK stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

