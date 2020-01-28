Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Cut to $4.60 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.40 to $4.60 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRK. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.77.

CRK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. 3,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,363. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.43. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 233.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

