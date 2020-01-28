Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 8.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) was down 8.5% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $5.40 to $4.60. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Comstock Resources traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.93, approximately 601,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 489,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRK. ValuEngine cut Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 43,902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 373.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $149,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

