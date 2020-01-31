Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. 235,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,210. The stock has a market cap of $732.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.