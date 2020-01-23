COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS CMWAY traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,352. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $58.64.

About COMWLTH BK AUS/S

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMWLTH BK AUS/S (CMWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com