COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $58.64.

About COMWLTH BK AUS/S

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

