Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Receives $33.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.81.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 535,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,585. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,785,000 after acquiring an additional 521,020 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,631,000 after acquiring an additional 167,690 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,299,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,883,000 after acquiring an additional 55,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 989,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 234,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?