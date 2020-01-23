Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.81.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 251,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

