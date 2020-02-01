Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,946,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the previous session’s volume of 1,368,310 shares.The stock last traded at $0.47 and had previously closed at $0.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 51.74%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,861,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 223,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.61% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

