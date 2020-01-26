Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.44. Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 29,759 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNAT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.12.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 51.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.61% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

