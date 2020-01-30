Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) versus Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Head to Head Survey

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conatus Pharmaceuticals and Evofem Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals $33.59 million 0.46 -$18.01 million ($0.59) -0.79 Evofem Biosciences N/A N/A -$125.71 million ($5.74) -0.91

Conatus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Evofem Biosciences. Evofem Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conatus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Conatus Pharmaceuticals and Evofem Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals -43.92% -51.74% -32.78% Evofem Biosciences N/A -2,868.15% -218.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and Evofem Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Evofem Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 244.09%. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 98.72%. Given Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Conatus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evofem Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals beats Evofem Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function. The company is also developing CTS-2090, an orally active inhibitor of caspase 1, which is in preclinical development stage for treating chronic diseases involving inflammasome pathways. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis to conduct three Phase IIb clinical trials. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing multi-purpose vaginal pH regulator gel product candidate for the reduction of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.