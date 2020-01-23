Concepta (LON:CPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.20

Concepta PLC (LON:CPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 59313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 7.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.92.

About Concepta (LON:CPT)

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products allow women with unexplained infertility to increase their chances of conception. The company offers MyLotus, a dual-fertility monitoring system that allows users to monitor fertility hormones in their body to help them pinpoint their fertile days.

