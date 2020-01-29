Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.29) Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.29) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.17). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?