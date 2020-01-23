Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

NASDAQ:CNCE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 334,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,240. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 44,104 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 679.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 109,928 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

