Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

CNCE stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $234.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

