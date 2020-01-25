Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Price Up 33%

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s share price traded up 33% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09, 926,154 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 409% from the average session volume of 181,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 44,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

