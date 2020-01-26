Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.37% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

NYSE CXO traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $82.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,955. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 272.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at $5,454,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve