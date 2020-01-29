Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.29.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $77.24. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

