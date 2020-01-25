Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at KeyCorp

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CXO. ValuEngine upgraded Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Concho Resources from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Concho Resources stock opened at $82.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.35. Concho Resources has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $124.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.64.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 272.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,454,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Concho Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Concho Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

