Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Shares of CXO opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $61.37 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

