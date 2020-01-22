Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) PT Raised to $90.00 at SunTrust Banks

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CXO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.45.

NYSE:CXO traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.17. The stock had a trading volume of 44,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Concho Resources has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Concho Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,940,000 after purchasing an additional 189,393 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 78,872.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $397,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,035 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 850,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 3,043.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after buying an additional 527,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?