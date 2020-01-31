Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Up 10.7% in January

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $108.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.21.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

