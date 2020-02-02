Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives $7.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBCP shares. ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of BBCP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $296.82 million, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.86. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.73.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.38 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 101.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

