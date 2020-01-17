Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Up 7.7% in December

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 751,900 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 698,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 877.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,136 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,798,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

BBCP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. 28,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.38 million. Research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

