Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.00

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 80.50 ($1.06), with a volume of 44462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 million and a PE ratio of 13.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.31.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile (LON:CNC)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

