Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.36

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.70. Condor Petroleum shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 89,400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 million and a PE ratio of -3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Condor Petroleum Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI)

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

