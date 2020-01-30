Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.61

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 63855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $985.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Conduent by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 69,347 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Conduent by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 292,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Conduent by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Conduent by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,134,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

