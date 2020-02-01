ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConforMIS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of CFMS stock remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 643,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.11. ConforMIS has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.22.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 115.71% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConforMIS will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $80,512.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,825,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,256 shares of company stock worth $91,299. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 163,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ConforMIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.