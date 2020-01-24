Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Conifer has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.86%. Analysts predict that Conifer will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Petcoff bought 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $349,996.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 187,007 shares in the company, valued at $841,531.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Petcoff bought 55,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 170,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,413. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 942,914 shares of company stock worth $4,216,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

