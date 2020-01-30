CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Announces Earnings Results

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CONMED had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. CONMED updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.08-3.13 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.08-3.13 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CONMED stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.35. 412,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.51. CONMED has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks