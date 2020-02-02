CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of CONMED stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,267. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 107.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 743.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

