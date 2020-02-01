CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. CONMED also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.08-3.13 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.50.

NASDAQ:CNMD traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,267. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. CONMED has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $116.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average is $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

