ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 862,300 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 811,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 166,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,251. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. The company has a market cap of $888.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 26.60%. Equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 163.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

