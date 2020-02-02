ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.25.

CNOB stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 132,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $835.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. Analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $80,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,098,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after acquiring an additional 226,756 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 120.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 46,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve