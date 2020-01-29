Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce $427.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $408.96 million. Conn’s posted sales of $432.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Conn’s by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,556 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Conn’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after acquiring an additional 57,289 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONN stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $9.21. 694,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,707. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com