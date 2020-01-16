ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Now Covered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE:COP opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Notis McConarty Edward purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,978 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 72,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

