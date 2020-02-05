ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

NYSE COP traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $56.49. 13,398,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,121. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

