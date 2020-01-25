ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $85.00 at UBS Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.67.

COP stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $62.62. 5,689,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,775. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 45,523 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,759.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,209 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

