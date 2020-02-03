Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.47. Consol Energy posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consol Energy.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEIX. B. Riley cut their price objective on Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 142,932 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 13,877.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 116,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 74.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 119.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 293.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

CEIX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Consol Energy has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

