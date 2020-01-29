Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Down 12.9% in January

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,039. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $265.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 13.45.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter valued at about $765,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 150.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,937 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

