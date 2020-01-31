Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $227.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.47.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSE:STZ opened at $190.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.87. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 100.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

