Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $265.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STZ. ValuEngine cut Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.61.

STZ traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.97. 1,088,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.11. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,090 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 729,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,743,000 after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,098,000 after buying an additional 651,121 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,813,000 after buying an additional 56,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 572,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,873,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing