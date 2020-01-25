Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

Shares of STZ opened at $191.56 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $214.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

